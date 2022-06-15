Family of five killed Monday on I-25 identified by coroner’s office

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the five occupants killed Monday in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 25.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 243 just south of Colo. 66 in Mead.

About 1:30 p.m., a semi-truck rear-ended a Ford Edge before then hitting another vehicle, officials said, killing all five occupants in the Edge.

According to a news release, the five family members have been identified as: 51-year-old Emiliano Godines, 47-year-old Christina Godines, 20-year-old Aaron Godinez, 20-year-old Halie Everts, 3-month old Tessleigh Godinez.

Officials said the family was traveling from Colorado to their home in Gillette, Wyo. when the crash occurred.

The final cause and manner of death is still under investigation.