Victor Venn eager to make impact with CU Buffs

During a party to celebrate his graduation from Buford (Ga.) High School this spring, Victor Venn and his talented teammates talked about their futures.

The group of Buford graduates included football players heading to Alabama, Boston College, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

“We were just talking about college football coming up and how we’re trying to make an impact on each of our schools,” Venn said.

Venn is hoping to leave his mark on the Colorado Buffaloes. A 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back, Venn is one of 19 newcomers who recently joined the Buffs. CU began summer workouts this week.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Venn said earlier this month before moving to Boulder. “I can’t wait to get out West. It’s just different out there. People are different. The environment is different. There’s different cultures. So I’m excited.”

Venn and his talented teammates – including another incoming freshman to CU, linebacker Aubrey Smith – helped Buford win three consecutive Class 6A state titles. He then signed his letter of intent with CU on Dec. 15.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Venn had two dozen scholarship offers. He rushed for 3,010 yards and 36 touchdowns during his prep career. As a senior, Venn was named All-State after rushing for 957 yards and 10 touchdowns while sharing the backfield load with CJ Clinkscales, who signed with Boston College.

Since the state title game in December, however, Venn has been focused on CU. His excitement to join the herd was enhanced when he attended the Buffs’ spring showcase on April 30.

“It was really great because I knew the next time I step foot outside in Boulder that I’m gonna be a part of the squad,” he said. “It was great just connecting with the coaches again and just talking to them about how I can help impact the team and how it’s gonna go when I come.”

He also got a chance to watch the Buffs’ offense with new coordinator Mike Sanford.

“I love the new CU offense,” he said. “I feel like they really get the running back involved, in multiple places. Just talking to coach, he was saying that they really like to utilize their running back in multiple positions.”

To put himself in a position to help right away, Venn went through the offseason grind of getting better. That included catching passes from his quarterback at Buford, Ashton Daniels, who is heading to Stanford.

“I’ve been trying to focus on catching out of the backfield, because I know that a running back, especially in the Pac-12, you have to be able to do multiple things,” he said. “You can’t just be able to just run downhill, especially being a running back at my size, like a scat back. So I’ve really just been trying to just hone in on my ball skills.”

Venn has been in the weight room quite a bit, while also working with a running backs trainer. He also spent some time showing off his speed.

In March, Venn and three of his Buford track teammates ran the fastest 4×100-meter relay in Georgia state history, clocking in at 40.05 seconds. It was the second-best time in the country this season. Venn, who ran the first leg of the relay, said he had a split of 9.68 seconds.

Venn and a couple other teammates were nursing minor injuries late in the spring and skipped the state meet.

“I didn’t want to come to CU with any nagging injuries,” he said.

Instead, he comes to CU ready to compete. Senior Alex Fontenot lead the running back room, which also includes junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks. Incoming freshman Anthony Hankerson will also be in the mix.

“Being at Buford, I’ve always been used to having competition in the running back room and being alongside really great running backs,” he said. “I feel like that competition, that’s what you need in the running back room to get better and help sharpen your skills, because you can just feed off them to make your skills better. It also brings the best out of you when you know there’s competition behind because you want to be great at every aspect of the game.”