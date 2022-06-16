Autism Society’s bike clinic returns to teach individuals with disabilities to ride

The Autism Society of Boulder County’s iCanShine Bike clinic will return this month for the first time since before the pandemic and will help individuals with disabilities learn to ride.

The camp will teach 25 riders with disabilities that include autism, brain injuries and Down syndrome. Fifty volunteers will be needed to help the riders. Kaeo Jones has volunteered with the camp in the past and said he was excited to return this year.

“It’s really enjoyable to watch the riders progress over the course of five days,” he said. “And it’s always really good to see the smile on parents’ faces. That’s one of the reasons why I want to volunteer again.”

Riders start out on training wheels on Monday. Most campers are outside riding freely by Friday, said Lynn Wysolmierski, president of the Autism Society of Boulder County.

“Parents and friends come out, there’s just a tremendous amount of tears, and the riders are extremely happy,” she said.

Claudia Ahlstrom, a former parent at the camp, said her son was excited to ride on his own by the end of the week. Ahlstrom’s son was 12 years old when he attended the bike clinic and had struggled to learn to ride because of autism.

“He was like I can’t do this and I won’t, so he refused to try,” Ahlstrom said. “The first two days he pushed back, but once he got the feeling of the wind blowing in your face he was like this is great.”

The camp will take place during the week of June 20 at the Ascent Community Church, 550 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville. The iCanShine Bike clinic is run in part by the international iCan Shine organization, which has an 80% success rate in helping all participants with disabilities learn to ride a bike.

Wysolmierski noted that the camp is especially important in Boulder given the many opportunities to ride outdoors and the athletic culture of the city.

“Boulder is a very bike-friendly place and a very active place. So socially, riding a bike for a kid, going around a neighborhood or doing a bike race, those things are important,” she said. “(The camp) is something that fosters inclusion for everyone.”

Years after attending iCanShine Bike, Ahlstrom’s son still rides his bike in Boulder. But Ahlstrom said her son gained more than just bike-riding skills from the camp.

“Riding a bike is a lesson in confidence, it’s a lesson in perseverance, it’s a lesson in independence,” she said. “It seems second nature to many of us … but for a child, it can be everything for them. And that’s what it provided for our son.”

To learn more about the event, visit autismboulder.org.