Bands on the Bricks returns to Pearl Street…

Thursday, June 16th 2022

Bands on the Bricks returns to Pearl Street will full summer lineup

Wednesdays just got way more exciting

Hazel Miller and the Collective performs at Bands on the Bricks in 2021. The free series, running through Aug. 3, returned Wednesday to the 1300 block of Pearl Street in Boulder. (Downtown Boulder/Courtesy photo)
Bands on the Bricks — Boulder’s long-running free concert series — kicked off Wednesday with blues powerhouse Hazel Miller.

A crowd gathers for Bands on the Bricks in 2021. (Downtown Boulder/Courtesy photo)
Running through Aug. 3, this mid-week music break delivers a smorgasbord of song and refreshing concessions.

“We’re thrilled to be back with a full eight-week series of Bands on the Bricks this summer,” said Anna Salim, vice president of events and membership for Downtown Boulder. “Bringing our community together to celebrate everything Boulder — and our beautiful downtown — has to offer is what we do. We’re excited with everything we’ve got lined up this summer.”

A crowd gathers for Bands on the Bricks in 2021. (Downtown Boulder/Courtesy photo)
In 2020, the beloved series converted to a livestream format with musical artists plugging in on the rooftop of Museum of Boulder.

Next week, Finn O’Sullivan — award-winning singer-songwriter, will treat the crowd to her conscious and thought-provoking folk prior to Saritah, a reggae-vibed songstress with a message of action and hope.

“I’m excited to open for Saritah, mostly because I really appreciate her positivity,” O’Sullivan said. “Her music makes me feel hopeful about the power we have to affect change. Her lyrics call on us to pay attention and to take care of our planet.”

Finn O'Sullivan, Boulder-based singer-songwriter, will open for Saritah at Wednesday's Bands on the Bricks. The free series, happening every Wednesday through Aug. 3, also offers a beer garden. Music starts at 6 p.m. at the 1300 block of Pearl Street. (Finn O'Sullivan/Courtesy photo)
Finn — who took home “Song of the Year” from the John Lennon Songwriting competition in 2021 — has built a fanbase that stretches beyond her home state of Colorado. Crafting emotion-filled songs inspired by books, movies, real-world issues and her own experiences, she continues to catch the attention of those who appreciate authentic entertainment.

For O’Sullivan — a Boulder native — performing at Band on the Bricks holds even more significance.

“This will be my first time playing Bands on the Bricks,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m super excited, because growing up in Boulder I’ve grown up knowing about and going to Bands on the Bricks, so I’m looking forward to getting to play there myself.”

O’Sullivan has treated fans to shows at Boulder International Film Festival, Denver’s Lost Lake and numerous other venues throughout Colorado.

In April 2021, on her Boulder home's front porch, Finn O'Sullivan plays an Epiphone guitar, that she was awarded by the John Lennon Song Writing Contest for winning "Song of the Year" for her 2020 release "When the Power Comes Back On." She also took home $20,000 in cash. (Brad O'Sullivan/Courtesy photo)
“I’ve been writing a lot of songs over the past school semester so I have a lot of new material to share, some of which will be on an upcoming EP that I’m hoping to release at some point this summer,” O’Sullivan said. “I’ll play some songs from my released discography, some unreleased stuff and probably one or two covers as well.”

Returning to the series will be Taylor Shae, a Longmont-based creative that took the stage in 2017 and 2018.

“This will be my third time opening for Bands on the Bricks,” Shae said. “I’m most looking forward to playing outside on a summer evening on Pearl Street. There’s so much liveliness from people-watching and walking around downtown Boulder that makes it really exciting for bands to bring energy and light into the summer evening.”

Shae is equally as enthused to catch the band performing after her.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Shae walks the property of Caribou Ranch located near Nederland on Aug. 2 2019 when she was a participant in its Artist In Residence program. Shae will perform a free show at Black and Blues Music and Brews in Loveland on Sunday at 2 p.m. (Taylor Shae Music/ Courtesy photo)
“I’m very excited to open for Chain Station,” Shae said. “I’ve seen their name around Colorado quite a lot and have been following them on socials for a while, so it’ll be really cool to finally see them live. I’m a bluegrass fan so I’m super glad I get to open for them, and then watch them slay it on stage.”

Shae is known for her bluesy songs that pair soulful lyrics with stand-out musicianship.

“I’ve got a mix of originals and covers for my set, and it’ll be all completely new since the last time I played at Bands on the Bricks in 2018,” Shae said. “I can’t wait to share my new originals with this audience, since they are really fun stories and some are especially great for dancing.”

All that dancing will have folks working up a thirst, and vendors will be on-site to quench that with margaritas, wine and more.

Members of The Long Run, from left, Bil Hopkins, Steven Weinmeister, Mark Trippensee, Adam Rey and Reece Morse perform on the rooftop of Museum of Boulder in 2020 as part of the Bands Above the Bricks virtual series. (Eddie Clark/Courtesy photo)
“We’re thrilled to be continuing to work with Avery Brewing Company, who’s been a long time partner of ours,” Salim said. “We’re also excited to be working with a number of local non-alcoholic beverage producers including Bootleg Betty, Frescos and HopTea to make sure there’s a lot of different options available for everyone to enjoy.”

Organizers are using the series to support others and bring attention to their missions and efforts.

“We are also shining a light on different community organizations and groups,” Salim said.

Most recently, June 15 was Pride Night. Healthcare Worker Night will be on June 29, Neighborhood Night is on July 13 and CU Night is on July 27. On Aug. 3, the closing evening of the series, attendees can look forward to a celebration for the 45th anniversary of the Pearl Street Mall.

As always, Salim and staff has worked hard to provide a mix of acts that offer high-energy grooves.

“We always like to include some fan favorites — like Hazel Miller & The Collective, The Long Run and The Goonies,” Salim said. “We asked our followers what they wanted to hear this summer as well, and overwhelmingly people told us bluegrass — so we’ve got The Coffis Brothers and Chain Station joining us.”

Chimbangle, a Denver-based band delivering a Latin sound, will take the Bands on the Bricks stage June 29.

“It’s also important to us to provide a lot of variety and include performers and genres that may not otherwise be represented at other outdoor concert series,” Salim said.

Bands on the Bricks Beer garden opens at 5:30 p.m., opening band goes on at 6 p.m., followed by the headlining band from 7-9 p.m.

Lineup:

June 16: Saritah, Opening Act: Finn O’Sullivan

June 29: Chimbangle, Opening Act: Soul Medicine

July 6: The Long Run: Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles, Opening Act: Roscoe Maudlin Band featuring Clay Anderson

July 13: Titonic, Opening Act: Mike Lamitola

July 20: The Coffis Brothers, Opening Act: Jordan Yewey

July 27: Chain Station, Opening Act: Taylor Shae

Aug. 3: The Goonies, Opening Act: Emelise

