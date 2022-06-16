Letters to the editor: Warning sirens tested

Pat and John Militzer: Sirens: Emergency warnings being tested

We would like to thank Mike at the Boulder Office of Emergency Management for clarifying how the Boulder County warning sirens are currently being tested.

The first test of the year usually activates all sirens with audible broadcasts. Later, some sirens are tested silently. The Louisville, Superior and Eldorado Springs sirens are now being tested silently because of concerns that residents could become unduly alarmed by audible test messages.

These systems are completely tested from end-to-end every week without any message being broadcast, and will be for the rest of the year.

Primarily intended as outdoor alert notifications for imminent flooding, some sirens are also being considered or have been programmed for wildfire warnings, including the Eldorado Springs and Marshall sirens.

Because someone may not always be able to hear actual broadcasts or are away from home, citizens can sign up for emergency message notifications at boulderoem.com. These are keyed to their email, home and cellphones.

On newer cellphones, notifications will be sent to those who are within 0.1 miles of the active alert zone. Older cellphones will receive alerts beyond the intended alert zone due to the cellular system and phone limitations. Home phone alerts go to all numbers within the affected area and are tied to the address in the system.

The National Weather Service sends alerts and warnings for many hazards such as tornado and flood warnings that can be received on cellphones and weather radios. Notifications used to warn the community when life safety is of concern include home phones, cellphones, wireless emergency alerts, television and radio. Locations of the alert areas are determined by the incident commander when an emergency is taking place.

Pat and John Militzer

Marshall