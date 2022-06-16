Party like it’s 1969: Dead and Company 2022 Boulder after-parties

The ayahuasca tea spilled around the jam and perpetual groove camps this spring, with rumors stating that Dead and Company would stop touring after this summer.

We’ve heard that one before. (After Rolling Stone broke the news, Bob Weir tweeted, “News to me.”)

At lest for this weekend, members — featuring Grateful Dead’s Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, alongside the additions of John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — are in town and ready to improvise all over your face. And you’re OK with that. Because every time a summer tour is announced, you kids drop your pipes and haul ass to the 1999 iBook, dial up a connection and get AOL search engines on the horn to book those seats.

Now you’re here. And you’re here to party for a giant weekend that begins with Dead and Company live. Then it keeps going. And going. For like 46 years. Like “Playing in the Band.” (Wait, that was 46 minutes.)

Anyway, here’s a list of after-parties and live music to enhance that psilocybin ride. No micro-dosing for you kids, you’re drug veterans. Trip those hats off and party like it’s 1969. Drink your electrolytes, take siestas in the grass, eat your vitamins, grease your belly, pound those beers and be vigilant of masking up or staying home if you are sick. We don’t need a superspreading wingding lingering around Boulder for weeks.

Oh, right. Parties. Here you are:

Friday

ABear Duo will kick off the weekend by performing Dead covers at Boulder’s new, intimate venue; 3 p.m. Friday; $5 cover; Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder; velvetelklounge.com.

Abear & Friends will then “run the party bus til the wheels fall off” with live Dead covers at So Many Roads Museum and Brewery in Denver, an expansive venue that doubles as a Grateful Dead museum and brew house; 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 918 W 1st Ave., Denver; somanyroadsbrewery.com.

Umphrey’s McGee, Chicago jam-masters, are back at Red Rocks for a two-night set; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $55-$80; 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison; redrocksonline.com.

Death Kings will rock the Umphrey’s McGee Red Rocks after-party in Denver, featuring UM’s Ryan Stasik, Mike Gantzer and Space Bacon; 11:55 p.m. Friday; $20; Cervantes’ and Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver; cervantesmasterpiece.com.

Let’s Go Crazy: A tribute to Prince & The Time will feature musicians Casey Russell, Dj Williams, Dan Africano, Isaac Teel, Ashley Niven, Parris Fleming and Nick Gerlach; 11:30 p.m. Friday; $20-$25; Fox Theatre; 1135 13th St., Boulder; z2ent.com.

Pink Talking Fish Are Dead mashes up an evening of covers and fusions from Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, Phish and Grateful Dead by musicians Eric Gould, Richard James, Zack Burwick and Cal Kehoe; 11:30 p.m. Friday; $12.50-$15; Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; z2ent.com.

The Desert Furs Longmont’s psychedelic rock and jam band plays 6 p.m. Friday; Beyond the Mountain Brewing Co., 6035 Longbow Drive, Boulder; facebook.com/beyondthemountainbrewingco.

Bill Kopper and Gui Brazilian Band bring jazz and blues, Brazilian samba and choro to town at 6 p.m. Friday, Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway St., Boulder; caffesole.com.

Jenn Cleary performs an album-release concert at 5 p.m. Friday; Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave., Boulder; $15; junkyardsocialclub.org.

Face Vocal Band and Bruce Cook Band perform at the free Longmont Downtown Summer Concerts where dancing in the streets is encouraged; 6 p.m. Friday; 4th & Kimbark, Longmont; downtownlongmont.com.

The Freddy Jones Band and Spin Doctors bring the ’90s dance party to the streets at 7 p.m.; Louisville Street Faire, 824 Front St., Louisville; downtownlouisvilleco.com/street-faire.

AgoN performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday; The Spotted James, 1911 11th St., Boulder; facebook.com/thespottedjames.

Ravin’wolf will perform its “acoustic sagebrush blues and jug jam” at 7 p.m. Friday; Trident Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder; $1-$5; ravinwolf.com

Many Mountains folk-rock duo plays 7 p.m. Friday, Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder; velvetelklounge.com.

Tony Crank, a classically trained musician, plays at 6 p.m. Friday; Visionquest Brewery, 2510 47th St., Suite A2, Boulder; visionquestbrewing.com.

Saturday

The Jerry Dance Party is just as it sounds, featuring DJ JerrBrother who puts Grateful Dead music (and really, all things Jerry) to trippy audio-visual ecstasy. “We’re bringing Garcia’s entire career to the dance floor, for three-plus hours of the most ripping, psychedelic live tracks,” said DJ JerrBrother in a release; 11 p.m. Saturday; $15-$18; Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder; z2ent.com.

Ross James & Goo Bros. gathers super-jam stars Adam Macdougall (Circles Around The Sun, Grateful Shred), Keith Moseley (String Cheese Incident), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), members of Terrapin Family Band for “an unforgettable night of gooey goodness;” 11:30 p.m. Saturday; $15-$18; Boulder Theater; z2ent.com.

Shawn Cunanne, from Longmont band Crick Wooder — which calls itself an Owsley-grade Grateful Dead experience — will perform 2:30 p.m. Saturday; $5 cover; Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder; velvetelklounge.com.

Tea Leaf Green, Runaway Grooms, Grant Livingston will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday; Cervantes’ and Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver; cervantesmasterpiece.com.

Nick Andrew Staver performs American roots and blues tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 300 Suns Brewing, 335 1st Ave., Unit C, Longmont; 300sunsbrewing.com.

The Gilmore Family Band four-piece blues band will jam at 2 p.m. Saturday; Basecamp Boulder Hotel, 2020 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; basecampboulder.com.

Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival, a ’70s rock and pop cover band, plays at noon Saturday; Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont; $10; bootstrapbrewing.com

Foxfeather sultry alt-Americana group plays at 4 p.m. Saturday; Abbot and Wallace, 350 Terry St., Suite #120, Longmont; abbottandwallace.com.

Brother and the Hayes sibling blues duo performs at 6 p.m. Saturday; Stone Cottage Studios, North Boulder; stonecottagestudios.com.

Pete Wernick & Flexigrass, Boulder’s renowned master-picker and his bluegrass group, perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette; $20; museperformancespace.com.

Jay Martin Denver-based singer-songwriter plays at 6 p.m., Upslope Brewing Company, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder; upslope.com.

Sunday

Laughing Hands will bring its fusion music, with elements of jazz, rock and different ethnic styles, to Mountain Sun Pub, 1535 Pearl St., Boulder; 8:30 p.m. Sunday; mountainsunpub.com.

Goldpine, husband-and-wife duo that was formerly My One and Only, performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, unit 14, Boulder; bococider.com.

PJ Moon performs funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll at 2 p.m. Sunday; Busey Brews, 70 E. 1st St., Nederland; buseybrews.com.