Woman evacuated after experiencing altitude…

Thursday, June 16th 2022

Woman evacuated after experiencing altitude sickness at Boulder’s Mount Sanitas

Boulder County crews evacuated a 50-year-old woman after she experienced severe altitude sickness while hiking the East Ridge Trail at Mount Sanitas on Wednesday.

The hiker, who lives near sea level, had just come from out of town Tuesday, according to a Boulder County sheriff’s news release. While she was coming down the summit her symptoms developed, so her family got her into the shade and called for emergency assistance.

At 3:48 p.m. the Boulder County Communications got the family’s call. Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District firefighters were the first to arrive. Based on her symptoms of nausea, weakness and inability to walk, they determined she needed to be immediately evacuated, the release stated.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group volunteers hiked in and carried her on a litter to the trailhead, where a waiting ambulance took her to the hospital.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and American Medical Response also participated in the rescue.

Maryjane Glynn

