Boulder Fire-Rescue respond to a wildland fire

Boulder Fire-Rescue were on the scene of a small wildland fire Thursday night west of Wonderland Lake in North Boulder, according to a tweet by the agency.

The tweet sent at 11:30 p.m. said the agency had multiple crews working the fire, which was estimated about half an acre.

Boulder Fire-Rescue is on scene at a small wildland fire on the paragliding hill west of Wonderland Lake in North Boulder. We have multiple crews working the fire, which is approximately .5 acres and holding.#boulder #boulderfirerescue #wildfire pic.twitter.com/3GOYQSt61O — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) June 17, 2022

