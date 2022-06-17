 Skip to content

Boulder Fire-Rescue respond to a wildland fire

Friday, June 17th 2022

Boulder Fire-Rescue were on the scene of a small wildland fire Thursday night west of Wonderland Lake in North Boulder, according to a tweet by the agency.

The tweet sent at 11:30 p.m. said the agency had multiple crews working the fire, which was estimated about half an acre.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

