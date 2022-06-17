Boulder offering two grant opportunities to bolster the arts industry

Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering two grant programs meant to support the local arts industry as it recovers from coronavirus pandemic.

The city is using $915,000 of the $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it was awarded to fund two separate grant pools: one to employ local artists and another to support arts and culture organizations that experienced workforce impacts because of the pandemic.

“What we know is that statewide there was a low point in 2020 where the arts industry retracted by about 50% of its workforce,” Office of Arts and Culture Manager Matt Chasansky said in a February City Council meeting when the grant money was allocated. “While the recovery has shown really good signs in the recent sets of data, the fact is that the arts recovery is behind the rest of the economy.

“These two are designed to specifically target this part of the economy, this gap in recovery for the arts sector,” he added.

According to Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture, the creative industries represent about 10% of the workforce in Boulder. There are about approximately 5,000 artists in the Boulder area, the third highest concentration in the country, according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

“They are gig economy workers and are additionally vulnerable and have fewer protections,” Chasansky said.

The 2022 arts administration rehiring grants are intended to support organizations looking to rehire arts administration positions that were eliminated due to the pandemic.

This pool includes 10 grants, of $87,900 each. Because of the city’s budgeting process, that money will be divided over three years, with awardees being given about $30,000 a year through 2024.

Applications for the grants are open through July 11. The Boulder Arts Commission will decide on the grant winners at its July 20 meeting, which is open to the public. Organizations and community groups can apply for a grant online at bit.ly/3xY1TVa. Additional information and eligibility requirements are available there.

The artist hiring incentive grants are meant to employ Boulder visual, performing and literary artists to perform or create new work, according to a city news release.

This program includes 12 grants of $3,000 each and the grants will be decided by a lottery system among all eligible applicants. These grants open July 1 and more information will be available online at boulderarts.org.

Generally, the city hopes the grants will help artists and arts and culture institutions that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“Artists had a rough time through the pandemic,” Councilmember Matt Benjamin stated in the release, later noting, “This funding from the city’s ARPA grant will help fill in that gap and build back resilience among these small business owners.”