Boulder Voices for Children announces new interim CEO

Boulder Voices for Children (BVFC), a local nonprofit dedicated to advocacy for at-risk youth in the judicial system, has hired Steve Callander as its new interim CEO, according to a BVFC news release. Callander stepped into the new role on June 6, replacing former CEO Jacob Harmon after his almost five-year tenure at the organization.

In his new role, Callander sits at the helm of one of the oldest court appointed special advocate (CASA) and family visitation programs serving youth in Colorado. Callander brings decades of professional and volunteer experience working with CASAs and advocacy-oriented nonprofits to the position, and he has sat on the Early Childhood Council of Boulder County since 1998.

“We’re excited for Steve Callander to join our team here at BVFC as interim CEO,” Board President Steve Welsh said in the news release. “Steve has a solid understanding of the important role BVFC plays in the lives of at-risk children and families, and we’re confident he will guide BVFC as it transitions to a new CEO.”

Originally founded in 1985, BVFC has expanded over the years to oversee hundreds of CASAs serving vulnerable youth populations. The organization depends on funding from federal, state, and local grants as well as donations from community members.

BVFC will also host a free open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of its new permanent location at 5408 Idylwild Trail in Boulder. The event is open to the public, but RSVPs are encouraged and can be made at bit.ly/3O5w9D4.