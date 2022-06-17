Week in Theater: BETC’s mobile stage hits the road, ‘Charlie Brown’ comes to Boulder and more

Weekend highlights

Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado’s Theatre Truck hits the road with free productions via a 35-foot-long mobile stage, complete with stage lighting and a sound system. Two plays will travel around Colorado this summer: the world premiere of “Amelia’s Big Idea,” BETC’s first musical, and “Dorothy’s Dictionary,” which follows a student who bonds with a book lover who’s losing her eyesight. “Dorothy’s Dictionary” will go live at 7 p.m. Friday at The Arts HUB, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville. “Amelia’s Big Idea” will premiere at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Standley Lake Public Library, 8485 Kipling St., Arvada, then will head to Boulder County July 1. Find the full schedule at betc.org.

Boulder’s Parlando School of Musical Arts is putting the Peanuts gang on stage for its annual summer musical with “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” that will feature Parlando’s band Elle & the Boyfriends. Showtimes are at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $12-$17; thedairy.org.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s “All’s Well That Ends Well,” a coming-of-age romp set in 1950s France, begins its run at CU Boulder’s University Theatre on Friday and will run through Aug. 6; $20-$67; cupresents.org.

Longmont Theatre Company’s New Generation Theatre Academy presents “The Rainbow Fish Musical” that follows the most beautiful fish in the ocean whose vanity turns her sea friends against her in a story that offers themes of friendship, belonging and sharing; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $15.50; 513 East Main St., Longmont; longmonttheatre.org.

On stage

An Evening at Gatsby’s Interactive play set in the Roaring ‘20s, through June 18, Audacious Theatre Company, Bar Nun, 1225 Logan St., Denver; $30; audacioustheatre.com.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull Dixie Longate shares lessons learned in this one-person comedy, June 22-July 17, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $46-$80; denvercenter.org.

The Frog Princess Contemporary twist on the fairy tale about a princess living in a pond as a frog, performed with a short hike, through June 26, Arts in the Open, Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $16-$21; artsintheopen.org.

Moulin Rouge, The Musical A world of splendor and romance is created in this musical version of the hit movie of the same name, through June 26, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

An Octoroon An heir to a plantation in ruins arrives to save the day before falling in love with a mixed race woman in the 1850s, through July 9, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Public Domain Theatre Festival Three Colorado theater companies (The Catamounts, Buntport Theatre, Su Teatro) present three new works based on previous writings, through June 19, Westminster Station Park, 6995 Grove St., Westminster; $15; thecatamounts.org.

Singin’ in the Rain Musical romantic comedy set during the transition away from silent movies, through June 26; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

The Spongebob Musical The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona Two pals find themselves at odds over the same gal, through Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Coming soon

The Alchemist One-night-only performance of Shakespeare contemporary Ben Johnson’s satire, Aug. 2, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $25-$56; cupresents.org.

Amelia’s Bid Idea New musical about a 10-year-old kid who wants to build a dog park, June 24, BETC, Boulder Arts in the Park, Boulder Bandshell, Broadway and Canyon Blvd., Boulder; free; betc.org.

The Book of Will Contemporary play that pays tribute to the friends who helped publish Shakespeare’s plays after his death, July 2-Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Coriolanus Shakespeare’s political drama about a soldier, common people and polarizing times, July 16-Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $19-$64; cupresents.org.

Dance Nation A primal scream of a play about a group of girls on the precipice of adulthood as they prep for a dance competition, July 14-30, square product theatre, ATLAS Black Box Theater, 1125 18th St., Boulder; $15-$25; dancenation.brownpapertickets.com.

Hadestown Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Aug. 30-Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Pretty Woman: The Musical Broadway tour of the musical based on the popular movie of the same name, Aug. 2-14, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

Pride and Prejudice Modern spin on the romantic novel, July 9-Aug. 6, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

Theater of the Mind David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Willy Wonka Kids Charlie Bucket goes on a delicious adventure after winning a golden ticket in this musical adaptation, June 24-25, The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $10; artshub.org.

