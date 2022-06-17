 Skip to content

What Boulder and Longmont book-lovers are reading right now

Top 20 lists from local book stores

Carolyn Sargent shops at the Boulder Bookstore, at 1107 Pearl St., in July 2017.
By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Here are the top 20 best-sellers list from Boulder Book Store and Longmont’s Barbed Wire Books.

Boulder

“Classic Krakauer,” by Jon Krakauer

“It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover

“Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens

“The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk

“Verity,” by Colleen Hoover

“Humble Pi,” by Matt Parker

“So Help Me Golf,” by Rick Reilly

“Circe,” by Madeline Miller

“Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro

“The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller

“Big Panda and Tiny Dragon,” by James Norbury

“Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman

“The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr

“Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel

“Life Part Two,” by David Chernikoff

“Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

“The Alchemist,” by Paulo Coelho

—Boulder Book Store

Longmont

“Teaching Your Cat Simple Tricks,” Arden Moore

“Once Upon a Boyhood: Life on a Colorado Farm,” Robert Forbess

“The Alchemist,” Paulo Coelho

“Haunted Longmont,” Richard Estep

“Dune,” Frank Herbert

“Colorado Birds,” James Kavanagh

“Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer

“I Love Mom with the Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Eric Carle

“Poor Richard’s Almanack,” Benjamin Franklin

“The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig

“Circe,” Madeline Miller

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” Taylor Jenkins Reid

“The Four Agreements,” Don Miguel Ruiz

“Mistborn,” Brandon Sanderson

“The Priory of the Orange Tree,” Samantha Shannon

‘The Untethered Soul,” Michael A. Singer

“The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Margaret Atwood

“Colorado Road & Recreation Atlas,” Benchmark Maps

“2023 Road Atlas & National Park Guide,” Rand McNally

—Barbed Wire Books

Author

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.

Join the Conversation

