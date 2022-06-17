Worthy Cause pool funding now accepting applications from human services nonprofits

 Skip to content

A long-standing tax-sponsored pool funding program is accepting applications for 2023 from nonprofit human services agencies and housing authorities in Boulder County, according to a news release from Boulder County Community Services.

The Worthy Cause pool funding program, which sets aside 0.05% of sales and use tax revenue — or a nickel on every $100 purchase — in Boulder County for local nonprofits, supplies capital to agencies that provide vital services to communities. In the past, these funds have helped support community needs such as food security, shelter, transportation, health care, early education and employment.

Demand for funding is strong, and funds are awarded to eligible agencies on a competitive basis. The 2023 application is open until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on the Boulder County website, bit.ly/3zKKvEF. Applications submitted after the cutoff will not be accepted.

Originally implemented in 2000, the Worthy Cause program was extended by voter approval in 2003, 2008 and 2017. The first three iterations of the program, Worthy Cause I, II and III, awarded a total of $34.3 million to 72 Boulder County agencies through 2017. Worthy Cause IV, the program’s fourth iteration, is set to last 10 more years.

