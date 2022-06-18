Dehydrated hiker rescued Saturday on Eldorado Canyon Trail; officials recommend bringing extra water for outdoor activities

After a dehydrated hiker was rescued near Eldorado Canyon on Saturday, officials are recommending that people pack extra water if they are taking part in outdoor activities.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 2:28 p.m. about a man who was sick on the Eldorado Canyon Trail near Eldorado Springs.

The hiker, a 21-year-old man from Denver, was located close to the Walker Ranch Loop Trail. A sheriff’s office news release says the man was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance.

He was taken to the Ethel Harrold Trailhead, and then transported by Mountain View Fire Ambulance to a local hospital. The rescue took approximately 1 1/2 hours.

When participating in outdoor activities during high-temperature days, the release says it is important to take more water with you than you think you will need. In addition to bringing a lot of water, it is also recommended that you bring some type of electrolytes to help replace those lost during activity. Colorado has very low humidity, and dehydration can come on quickly and become a serious issue.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain View Fire, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder County Open Space and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.