Saturday, June 18th 2022

Hiker rescued after fall on Fourmile Canyon Link Trail on Saturday

Emergency personnel assist a hiker who was injured Saturday on the Fourmile Canyon Link Trail. (Boulder County Parks and Open Space / Courtesy Photo)
An injured female hiker was rescued Saturday from the Fourmile Canyon Link Trail at Betasso Preserve west of Boulder.

At 9:42 a.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a woman who had fallen and had a ankle injury.

Rescuers stabilized the injured hiker, a 68-year-old woman from Longmont, and carried her out on a litter to an ambulance. She was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. The rescue took approximately one hour.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Fourmile Fire, Sunshine Fire, Boulder County Open Space and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

