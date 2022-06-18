 Skip to content

Local News |
Injured female hiker assisted off the Royal…

Sunday, June 19th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Injured female hiker assisted off the Royal Arch Trail on Saturday

By | rhaskins@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County rescuers assisted an injured hiker Saturday afternoon off the Royal Arch Trail in Chautauqua Park in Boulder.

A news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the Boulder County Communications Center was notified about 3:10 p.m. of an injured hiker. The reporting party, who was hiking with the female, said the woman had sustained minor injuries when she slipped on rocks while hiking on the trail.

Rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and American Medical Response contacted the injured 20-year-old woman from Boulder and assisted her down the trail to an ambulance at the Bluebell Shelter. The rescue took about an hour.

Rescue personnel from Rocky Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response Ambulance Service, rangers from City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident.

Author

Ronda Haskins

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Quality Roofing Materials From Top Brands

    If winter was rough on your roof, now is the time to repair or replace! Budget Home Supply is your...
  2. Free Checking And ATMs

    Are you happy with your current banking situation? High Plains Bank provides personal banking at its best. You get great...
  3. Apartment Minutes From RTD Park And Ride

    Harper House Apartments in Boulder have everything you need—and more! Treat yourself to a refreshingly uncommon apartment experience at the...
  4. Hydration, Healthcare And Wellness

    Proper hydration boosts skin health, lubricates joints, and helps to circulate oxygen throughout your body. It is essential for peak...
  5. Rehabilitation After Surgery

    Rehabilitation after surgery goes better when you work with a professional therapist. Let the specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy partner...