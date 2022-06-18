Letters to the editor: CU can do better than Eastman; embarrassment for CU; loss of school resource officers; just say ‘Thank you’; news and democracy; safe gun storage

Patricia Olson: John Eastman: CU can do better for visiting scholar

I understand the University of Colorado Boulder and the Board of Regents wanting to have a “conservative” visiting professor.

But how much vetting was done when the person selected for the conservative role — we now find out — was willing to coach the U.S. president on how to subvert the will of the people by overthrowing the election? A person who felt compelled to plead the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination before the January 6th Committee at least 100 times and request to be put on the presidential pardon list?

Come on CU, you can do better!

Patricia Olson

Jamestown

Michael Shea: John Eastman: I’m embarrassed for CU

Seeing John Eastman on the front page of newspapers nationwide I am profoundly embarrassed for the University of Colorado Boulder.

I admit that I was pretty embarrassed years ago by Ward Churchill, but at least that story was pretty much confined to Colorado.

Unfortunately CU has really upped its game.

Michael Shea

Boulder

Don Tocher: School shootings: Why did BDSD drop resource officers?

If one is a terrorist or a nut case with a vestige of reasoning power, wouldn’t one just pick a “gun-free” facility?

So why did the Boulder Valley School District (and Denver schools) end the use of school resource officers?

Don Tocher

Boulder

Mathew Titchenal: Gratitude: Just say “Thank you”

I think so many of us feel disrespected.

Our fears and doubts crush our sense of ourselves. We feel weak and afraid, disrespected by our world. Everyone walks around and lives with a loss of self; we feel worthless.

Be brave; we each have more power than we ever realized.

Say “Thank You” to the next person who offers to help you or provides a service for you. The power of supporting others is the path to self-satisfaction.

Mathew Titchenal

Longmont

John Desbin: Pearl Street Mall: Police don’t enforce posted rules

I have been a resident of Boulder for almost 50 years, and I am wondering what happened to the police presence on the downtown mall.

There are signs against bikes, skateboard, smoking and animals on the mall, and yet they are not enforced.

While taking our morning walk on Wednesday my wife and I noticed a woman allowing her dog to dig in the flower bed. When we told her that she was not allowed to let her dog dig, she just laughed and ignored us.

If we are going to allow this, why don’t we just take down the signs that prohibit these activities? Are we afraid of antagonizing shoppers and tourists? Do we no longer care about safety, or how much trash the homeless leave on the mall? We frequently have to dodge bikes and skateboards .

John Desbin

Boulder

David Klamann: News sources: Newspapers strengthening democracy is fantasy

I hope that nobody bought the fantasy that Jim Martin wrote in last Sunday’s Camera (June 12, “Strong newspapers help strengthen democracy).

A newspaper’s job is to make money, any way it can. And if it can keep its subscribers by falsely claiming that they are the only ones standing between democracy and a dictatorship, then they will say it.

But the facts are that newspapers don’t care about democracy, and we know this by the fact that the Colorado Springs Gazette, the major newspaper for Colorado Springs, endorsed anti-democracy candidate Lauren Bobert, who was spreading debunked conspiracy theories that the last election, (which she won in her district) was rigged.

The response of the Daily Camera editorial staff was silence.

David Klamann

Boulder

Paul Alter: Firearms: Boulder should pass safe gun storage rules

First, thank you to the Boulder City Council for passing firearm safety laws. While these laws won’t fix everything with firearm deaths and injuries, they are an important step. Seeing other cities around us taking similar actions is encouraging, and these successes will hopefully inspire more communities to pass similar legislation.

One additional measure I hope our City Council will consider is requiring safe storage of firearms. This measure goes directly toward addressing accidental injuries and death, suicide prevention and reducing the large number of firearms stolen from homes that make it to the black market and are used in crimes.

Eight states and the District of Columbia, and New York and San Francisco have gun storage laws. These have been challenged in the courts and have been repeatedly upheld, except where explicitly limited by state law. Studies show a small but important reduction in accidental home shootings where these laws are in place (rand.org).

Some important statistics: Over 50% of firearm owners don’t secure their guns. About 80% of school shooters under the age of 18 got their weapons from their home, or the homes of friends or relatives. Every year about 350 children under age 18 accidentally shot themselves or someone else (everytown.org). 76% of all firearm deaths in Colorado are by suicide, the 10th highest rate in the country. There were 647 firearm suicide deaths in Colorado, including 43 children and teens (0-19 years), according to efsgv.org. Safe storage sees an 11% decrease in overall firearms-related death rate, a large part associated with stolen unsecured weapons subsequently used in crimes (pnas.org).

There is no easy fix to our epidemic of firearm injuries and deaths. But there are incremental improvements we can, and should, implement. I encourage our City Council to, in the very near future, consider safe storage.

Paul Alter

Boulder