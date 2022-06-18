 Skip to content

Police seek driver after runner seriously…

Saturday, June 18th 2022

Police seek driver after runner seriously injured Saturday in Erie hit-and-run

Erie police and emergency vehicles are pictured Saturday at the scene of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Weld County Roads 3 and 10. A runner was seriously injured by a white van. (Erie Police Department / Courtesy Photo)
Erie police are attempting to track the driver of a van who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash Saturday that seriously injured a runner.

Officer were dispatched at 8:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Weld County Roads 3 and 10. According to witnesses, a runner using the crosswalk was heading west on County Road 10 and was struck by a white van heading north on County Road 3.

Witnesses at the scene reported the force of impact shoved the runner on the van’s hood for at least 15 to 20 feet. It was observed that when the runner fell off the hood the driver slowed and then ran over the runner’s arm. The van left the scene, traveling north on County Road 3.

The runner was transported to a local hospital.

Erie police say the vehicle is a white work van with a gray bumper with likely front-end damage, and they are looking for the van and the driver who fled. “We’re urging this person to come forward,” said Erie Police Department Public Information Officer Amber Luttrell.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 303-441-4444 and ask to speak to an Erie officer.

Ronda Haskins

