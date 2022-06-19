CU Buffs opponent preview: Experienced Air Force aims to top 2021 success

Colorado’s 12-game football schedule this fall includes 11 games against Power 5 conference opponents.

The other one might be the most difficult one to prepare for, however.

On Sept. 10, CU will travel about 85 miles south to Falcon Stadium to take on the Air Force Academy in game No. 2. The matchup with the Falcons, from the Mountain West Conference, won’t be easy.

This summer, BuffZone.com will preview each of Colorado’s opponents for the 2022 season and in this installment, we look at Air Force.

Led by veteran coach Troy Calhoun, Air Force is one of the few teams in the country still running a triple-option offense. Teams such as Colorado don’t see this type of attack often and it can wear on coaches. When CU and Air Force met in 2019, former Buffs’ head coach Mel Tucker and his staff devoted extra time throughout the offseason to prepare for the Falcons – and still lost the game, 30-23 in overtime at Folsom Field.

That 2019 team was one of Calhoun’s best. The 2022 team has a chance to be better.

Air Force returns 16 starters from a team that went 10-3 a year ago and tied for first in the Mountain division of the MWC.

Most of the top players on offense are back, including quarterback Hazziq Daniels. Several full or part-time starters also return from a defense that ranked 16th nationally in points allowed (19.8 per game) and top five in yards allowed (296.7 per game) last year.

With so much talent returning, the Falcons are eyeing their first outright division title since 2015. They haven’t won a conference title since a win in the WAC championship game in 1998.

Air Force Academy Falcons

Head coach: Troy Calhoun, 16th season (111-75)

2021 season: 10-3, 6-2 Mountain West

Series with CU: Buffs lead 12-5

The Game

Who: Colorado Buffaloes at Air Force Falcons

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 1:30 p.m. MT (TV: CBS)

Where: Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy

5 Guys to Watch

QB Hazziq Daniels: Entering his third season as a starter, Daniels is a talented runner and solid passer. In 18 games, he has rushed for 1,031 yards and 14 touchdowns, while throwing for 1,617 yards, 10 TD and six INT.

TE Kyle Patterson: An injury cut his 2021 season short, but he’s arguably the best tight end in the MWC. Coming out of high school, he turned down offers from Alabama and four Pac-12 schools to play for the Falcons. He had 12 catches for 205 yards and two TDs in five games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, becoming the first tight end to lead the team in receiving since 2002.

FB Brad Roberts: Last season, the Ralston Valley High School graduate rushed for 1,356 yards, the third-best single-season total in AFA history. He also had 13 touchdowns. Roberts played only four of six games in 2020, but led the Falcons with 461 yards and five TDs.

OLB Vince Sanford: After recording eight total tackles in his first three years at AFA, he had a breakout season in 2021. He racked up 59 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbled, three pass breakups and nine QB hurries.

S Trey Taylor: Despite missing the first three games of last year with an illness, he led the Falcons with 62 tackles. He also had five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

Good to know