Monday, June 20th 2022

Edgewise reports positive interim results from Becker muscular dystrophy treatment trial

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs to treat muscular dystrophy, has observed positive two-month interim results from its ongoing study of EDG-5506, a potential treatment for Becker muscular dystrophy.

“Treatment with EDG-5506 led to a significant decrease in key biomarkers of muscle damage when assessed by laboratory assays. Importantly, creatine kinase and fast skeletal muscle troponin I were reduced by an average of 30% and 68%, respectively, after two months,” the company said in a news release.

Edgewise will provide further updates when trial participants reach the six-month mark on EDG-5506.

“The magnitude of reduction in biomarkers of muscle damage in adults with BMD is consistent with our observations in the Phase 1b trial,” Edgewise chief medical officer Joanne Donovan said in the release. “We’re encouraged by the decrease in biomarkers particularly in the context of the increased activity observed in BMD patients treated with EDG-5506.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Bizwest Staff

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
