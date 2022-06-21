Boulder retirement community to award grant funding to local agencies

Boulder’s Frasier retirement community has announced a new annual grant program for Boulder County nonprofit agencies serving senior citizens, according to a Frasier news release. The community’s endowment announced it will award a total of $75,000 in grant funding this year to five Boulder nonprofit agencies.

The Boulder Housing Partners Foundation, Boulder Area Agency on Aging, City of Boulder Older Adult Services, Friends of Longmont Senior Center and City of Louisville Senior Services are set to receive between $10,000 and $20,000 each to address needs of Boulder County seniors and help alleviate existing funding challenges.

These funds will come from the Frasier Community Resource Fund Endowment, which is overseen by the Seniors for Seniors advisory committee. The grant is a culmination of the committee’s eight months of research into various nonprofit groups, their missions and their needs.

Checks will be awarded at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Frasier’s Canyons Center at 350 Ponca Place in Boulder. Future grant funding will be awarded through a competitive selection process.