 Skip to content

Boulder man accused of trying to light…

Wednesday, June 22nd 2022

E-Edition

NewsColorado News

Boulder man accused of trying to light apartment on fire

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Boulder man was arrested after reportedly trying to light his Goss Grove apartment unit on fire over the weekend.

John Angell, 42, was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, felony menacing and failure to leave premises with a weapon.

John Angell (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
John Angell (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an affidavit and Boulder police officials, firefighters and officers were called to a Goss Grove apartment complex at 10:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible structure fire.

As residents were evacuating, officers were able to determine smoke was coming from one unit. When officers went to the unit, they found Angell inside with a knife threatening to burn down the apartment, but there were no visible flames at the time.

When Angell did not drop the knife and began to walk toward officers, one officer fired a bean bag round at Angell’s leg, leading Angell to close the door on officers.

After an hour of negotiations, Angell surrendered to police.

Fire investigators found that Angell had torn away the drywall on part of the ceiling and attempted to light the insulation on fire. They also found a pile of burning papers and plastic cords on a couch, and the oven had also been turned on and left open.

Neighbors told police they had heard Angell saying he “wanted to burn this place down” and “shoot up” the complex before they noticed smoke coming from his unit.

Police found an eviction notice on Angell’s window.

Angell has prior convictions in Boulder County for trespassing and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.

He remains in custody on $5,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on July 14.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Small Business Banking In Flagler

    High Plains Bank in Flagler provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...
  2. Landscaping By The Experts

    Transform your home with landscaping by the experts at Don King Landscaping. They have been providing quality landscaping to Colorado...
  3. Endless Style Possibilities At Barbara & Company

    Are you ready for your best summer look ever? Come to Barbara & Company for the chicest and choicest summer...
  4. The Support Of An Experienced Therapist

    Recovering from an automobile accident can be difficult. The forces placed on the joints, particularly of the spine, can affect...
  5. Now, THIS Is Security!

    You’ve worked hard to build your business, and security matters. Protect your property with a Black Eagle fence, constructed by...