Boulder simplifies land use table in recent update

Boulder is making progress on a project to update the city’s use table and standards, which generally identify what types of housing and businesses can occur within a particular area in the city and the standards by which projects should be reviewed upon.

The City Council on Tuesday marked the conclusion of the latest phase of this multi-year project through its unanimous approval of functional changes that Boulder hopes will make the use table more accessible and easier to use.

“A use table is a really helpful tool,” Senior City Planner Lisa Houde said in Tuesday’s meeting.

“Ours has become increasingly complex with lots of little changes over time,” she added. “Anybody who’s dealt with it knows it’s pretty difficult to interpret — both from a public perspective and also from a staff and council and Planning Board implementation (perspective).”

The ordinance approved Tuesday implements several changes to simplify the use table and standards and improve user-friendliness, predictability and consistency, according to the staff memo for the City Council meeting.

Some of the changes include combining outdated or rarely implemented uses with similar uses or more general categories; updating some use names and definitions, modernizing language and clarifying common interpretation questions.

Further, the ordinance consolidates specific use standards currently located in the use table, limited use standards and conditional use or use review criteria into one easily referenced location called the “specific use standards.”

As an example, Houde referenced a change relating to restaurants. The previous iteration of the use table had eight lines related to restaurants with various qualifiers, including the opening and closing time of an establishment.

“It’s just really hard to understand,” she said.

The update consolidates it all into one more understandable row.

The changes approved by the City Council are considered more technical. However, they set in motion the final two stages of the work that include an evaluation of more substantive, regulatory changes to uses allowed in a particular district.

In the next step, which will happen this summer and fall, Boulder planning staff will consider what uses are allowed in the industrial parts of the city, a move guided in part by its work on the East Boulder Subcommunity Plan.

The city will then tackle neighborhood-serving uses in the final phase of the project, tentatively scheduled to happen this fall and winter.

Generally, this stage is all about “making sure the uses that people are really wanting to be near where they live and work are actually allowed by the use table and the use table isn’t acting as a barrier for some of the things people want,” Houde noted in a follow-up interview.

Through the update, the city intends to encourage 15-minute neighborhoods, providing people access to all or most of their needs within a short walk or bike ride from their home, as well as a mix of uses along transportation corridors.

Ahead of approval of Tuesday, Planning Board Chair John Gerstle noted that the board discussed the project — originally set in motion by the Planning Board in 2018 — at length and came to a unanimous conclusion.

“Unusually for Planning Board, we unanimously concluded that staff did a terrific job on this and has succeeded in their objective in terms of changing and simplifying the process that people have to use,” Gerstle said Tuesday.

Mayor Aaron Brockett agreed, calling the update “multitudinous” and “very detailed.”

Learn more about the project at bit.ly/2uL4C2Y.