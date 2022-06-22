 Skip to content

Business |
California investor boosts Boulder biotech real…

Thursday, June 23rd 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
California investor boosts Boulder biotech real estate holdings

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

California office and industrial real estate investor SteelWave LLC, which bought the Medtronic Inc. campus in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood in early 2022, has dipped its toe into the Boulder biotechnology property scene again with the purchase of a three-building Wilderness Place campus that’s home to disease-diagnostics firm Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX).

Aero-Tech Investments LLC, a Boulder-registered company that owned the properties at 2950, 2970 and 2990 Wilderness Place, sold the 75,600-square-foot facility to Wilderness LS LLC, a holding company registered to the San Mateo, California, address of SteelWave for a tad less than $40 million, Boulder County public records show.

“Located in one of the most desirable locations in Boulder, this three-building life science campus will undergo a significant repositioning, converting to a Class A creative life science campus providing users with an innovative environment for the imaginative,” SteelWave’s website said. “The enhancements to the campus include life science infrastructure upgrades, a cosmetic overhaul to the interior, exterior, and signage. A bike room and showers will be added so users can enjoy the many trails surrounding the campus connecting people to nature. In addition, spec and lab-ready space will be built out to accommodate immediate demand along with large blocks of space available in 2023 with anticipated tenant move outs.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Beautifully Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These beautifully renovated apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  2. When You Get That Craving For Mexican Food

    What should you do when you get that craving for Mexican food? Bring it to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food...
  3. Small Business Banking In Flagler

    High Plains Bank in Flagler provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...
  4. Landscaping By The Experts

    Transform your home with landscaping by the experts at Don King Landscaping. They have been providing quality landscaping to Colorado...
  5. Endless Style Possibilities At Barbara & Company

    Are you ready for your best summer look ever? Come to Barbara & Company for the chicest and choicest summer...