Dallas-area CB commits to CU Buffs

Wednesday, June 22nd 2022

Dallas-area CB commits to CU Buffs

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
About a month ago, Colorado offered a scholarship to Dallas area cornerback Taylor Starling.

Last weekend, he visited the CU campus. On Wednesday, he chose to commit to the Buffaloes.

Starling announced his commitment through social media, writing, “Locked in and Committed.”

Listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds on his 247Sports.com profile, Starling is a rising senior at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas.

Overall, Starling has 11 offers, including from Arizona, Kansas, Purdue and Toledo.

Starling is the 12th player to commit to CU for the 2023 class and the first cornerback.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

