Wednesday, June 22nd 2022

Man accused of threatening calls to Boulder office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Travis Chaudoir (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
A Colorado man has been arrested after reportedly making hundreds of calls to the Boulder office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse threatening the congressman and his staffers.

Travis David Chaudoir, 46, was charged Wednesday with stalking – repeated communication; retaliation against an elected official; and harassment.

According to an affidavit, the charges stem from calls Chaudoir made to Neguse’s office in Boulder and his office in Washington, D.C., in May.

Staffers at the Boulder office said they received hundreds of calls in just an hour, with Chaudoir telling staff he was coming for them and would be in the parking lot.

The staff at the Boulder office were sent home for the day due to the nature of the calls and safety concerns.

Chaudoir was taken into custody on Friday, and detectives were informed that he had made additional calls to Neguse’s office earlier that same day.

According to the affidavit, police have copies of voicemail messages left by Chaudoir in which he can be heard saying, “I want you all dead”; “If I see any of you in the street, I’m dragging you down a dark alley”; and “You all need to burn in hell.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse speaks during a press conference at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 31, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Officials from Neguse’s office have not commented on the case.

While Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he could not comment on a specific ongoing case, he noted that retaliation against an elected official was added in 2021 to a felony statute that already protected judges.

“If an individual makes a credible threat against an elected official, it is a felony offense in the state of Colorado,” Dougherty said. “Generally speaking, this type of conduct is taken very seriously by law enforcement and by our office. I cannot, however, discuss the details of any pending case.”

Chaudoir has previous convictions in Boulder County for attempted vehicle trespass and felony menacing, according to online court records.

He remains in custody on $50,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing July 14.

