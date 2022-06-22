Pac-12 Tom Hansen Medal honors go to CU Buffs Sadie Grozier, Evan Battey

A pair of athletes who have set the tone for two of Colorado’s most successful athletic programs in recent years have landed a prestigious final honor as they move on from their time in Boulder.

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 Conference announced its annual winners of the Tom Hansen Medal, awarding Colorado women’s lacrosse star Sadie Grozier and men’s basketball standout Evan Battey.

The Hansen Medal is given every year to a male and female athlete from each Pac-12 institution, honoring those who put together the “greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership” during their careers.

This spring, Grozier set career-highs in goals (49) and points (58) while becoming the fourth CU player to score 150 goals in her career. She finished her career ranked fourth in team history with 190 points. Grozier was a first team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 and was a second team honoree this spring and in 2019. Off the field, Grozier was a nine-time selection for the CU AD’s Honor Roll and was a Dean’s List honoree four times.

Battey became the 14th CU men’s basketball player to record at least 1,200 points and 600 rebounds in his career, finishing his run ranked 18th in points (1,307) and 18th in total rebounds (667). Battey landed a number of impressive honors away from the floor, including twice winning CU’s Ceal Barry Leadership Award. Battey was a four-time winner of the team’s Most Inspirational Player award and served on the Pac-12’s Mental Health Task Force as well as the Player Development Coalition created by the National Association of Basketball Coaches two years ago.

The Pac-12 has awarded the medals since the 1960-61 season and renamed the honor in 2009 after the conference’s former longtime commissioner.

Other award winners for this year: Arizona’s Brooks Fail (men’s swimming) and Sam Thomas (women’s basketball); Arizona State’s Anthony Valencia (wrestling) and Emma Nordin (women’s swimming); Cal’s Elijah Hicks (football) and Camryn Rogers (women’s track); Oregon’s Cooper Teare (men’s cross country/track) and Eden Hardy (women’s soccer); Oregon State’s Joel Walker (men’s soccer) and Grace Massey (women’s volleyball); Stanford’s Alex Williams (baseball) and Brooke Forde (women’s swimming); UCLA’s Myles Johnson (men’s basketball) and Briana Perez (softball); USC’s Earnie Sears III (men’s track) and Tina Graudina (beach volleyball); Utah’s Josh Stout (women’s lacrosse) and Sydney Soloski (women’s gymnastics); Washington’s Dylan Teves (men’s soccer) and Gabbie Plain (softball); and Washington State’s Colton Johnsen (men’s track) and Krystal Leger-Walker (women’s basketball).