Sizzle and twang: Greg Schochet swinging through Front Range venues this weekend

Musician Greg Schochet is a valued creative of the Front Range music scene.

Wearing many hats, including that of instructor, producer, guest musician and highly sought-after performer, he stays busy both on stage and in the studio.

A precise player of guitar and mandolin, he’s lent his top-notch skills to numerous musical acts, including filling the role of lead guitarist for rockabilly honky-tonkers Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams for over 15 years.

Frontman of the High*Beams — Halden Wofford — has praised Schochet for his versatility and smooth genre-jumping, saying, “Greg Schochet is the only person I trust to cover the styles of Luther Perkins, Charlie Christian and Jerry Garcia, all in the same song.”

From jamming with star plucker Sam Bush to winning the 2021 RockyGrass Flatpick Guitar Competition, Schochet — who released his first solo album “Amblin’ Man” last year — stays immersed in rhythm and meter.

His latest band, Greg Schochet & Little America is a five-member group bringing the sizzle and twang of Americana to area venues — including Berthoud’s Rail on the River on Saturday.

The group will also perform at Sandstone Park, in Lyons, on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Schochet will team up with guitarist Kyle Ussery for an evening of tunes at Longs Peak Pub & Taproom in Longmont.

We caught up with the Boulder-based creative — who originally hails from Long Island, N.Y. — to find out more about his musical journey, what artists he credits with shaping his interest in song and what folk icon he’s excited to see this summer.

Kalene McCort: What sparked your interest in music? Any “aha” moments early on where you knew this art form would be your career path?

Greg Schochet: I heard a ton of great music growing up via my dad’s records, so I’ve loved music as long as I can remember — that and a lot of Grateful Dead shows. When I got to college and started jamming with friends, it became all I wanted to do.

KM: You sure stay busy with a myriad of different music projects. What can folks expect from your upcoming shows at Longs Peak Pub and Lyons’ Sandstone Park?

GS: At Longs Peak it’ll be a duo with fellow guitarist Kyle Ussery. We’ve played together a ton over the years. We’ll do a bunch of old swing tunes, some bluegrass and country, too.

At Sandstone Park I’ll have my full band, Greg Schochet & Little America — myself on acoustic and archtop guitars and mandolin, Dusty Rider on pedal steel, Jeremy Mohney on saxophone, Conner Hollingsworth on upright bass and Damon Smith on drums. It swings, it’s country and it’s great to dance to.

KM: I understand that when not playing gigs you are teaching aspiring musicians. What do you find most rewarding about helping the next generation hone their skills?

GS: I love teaching. I’m just back from a week-long music camp in Montana, in fact. Both of my parents were public school teachers, and I find a lot of joy in learning how to communicate clearly, warmly and effectively.

KM: Looking back, who were some artists or bands that you credit for inspiring you to pick up and play?

GS: Early on, my dad’s music instilled a love of songs in me. Bob Dylan, The Band, The Rolling Stones, lots of ‘70s songwriters. Bluegrass really got a hold of me later, Sam Bush, Tim O’Brien. Older country music and western swing now hold my attention most — Emmylou Harris, George Jones, Bob Wills, Charlie Christian.

KM: I know you are touring a bit, but are there any festivals or concerts that you are looking forward to catching this summer as a fan?

GS: Bob Dylan, in Grand Junction, in a few weeks.