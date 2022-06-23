 Skip to content

News |
Boulder files motion to dismiss ACLU camping ban lawsuit

Boulder is looking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its bans on camping and tents in public spaces.

In the motion, filed June 17 in Boulder County District Court, the city argues that its camping ban does not criminalize homelessness but instead “regulates a certain conduct — sleeping outside with shelter.”

“Because Boulder’s camping and tent bans regulate behavior and do not criminalize the status of being homeless, they do not constitute cruel and unusual punishment as a matter of law,” the motion states.

The original lawsuit was filed May 26 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado. Feet Forward, a local organization providing services and resources for people experiencing homelessness, as well as several Boulder residents, some unhoused and some housed, are named as plaintiffs in the case filed against the city and Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

This is a developing story.

