CU Boulder continues to invest in building rehab work to tackle $1.17B maintenance backlog

The University of Colorado Boulder is investing in rehabilitation projects on campus in an effort to cut down its $1.17 billion of deferred maintenance — 91% of the four-campus system’s total backlog — as part of the university’s strategic plan.

“Campus is committing $10 million to smaller projects to repair air conditioning systems, roofs — things like that — across campus, touching a lot of facilities, a lot of smaller projects — trying to focus on this issue,” said Brian Lindoerfer, assistant vice chancellor for facilities operations and services.

The University of Colorado Board of Regents on Thursday listened to employee-led presentations on the last leg of the university’s strategic plan: fiscal strength.

Pat O’Rourke, CU Boulder chief operating officer, said the revenue the campus generated from all funds, excluding in-state undergraduate tuition and fees and state funding, dipped during the pandemic. In effort to get back on track, the campus has focused on student retention through its Buff Undergraduate Success Leadership Implementation Team program and has partnered with study abroad program Verto Education.

“What we are seeing for the first time is that we are going to be over 90% on retention,” he said. “That is a huge accomplishment that’s happened on the campus through the work of many people over the past year.”

The campus has a lot of work to do to achieve its building maintenance goals also known as the Facilities Condition Index, which measures the cost of remedying a building’s deficiencies compared to the building’s current replacement value, O’Rourke said.

CU Boulder’s goal is to have a FCI of 85%. It’s currently at 56%. In order to reach its target, the campus would need to invest $698 million, O’Rourke said.

“I checked the couch cushions, and (the funding is) not there,” he said.

O’Rourke said what the campus is doing is working on targeting facilities such as Hellems Arts and Sciences that need the most work.

“Doing that (Hellems Arts and Sciences) project will actually reduce our deferred maintenance backlog by more than $36 million,” he said.

During the presentation, CU Regent Ken Montera asked what the incremental energy costs are at campuses with older buildings like Boulder.

“I think we would be shocked what we’re spending on energy,” he said.

Chris Ewing, acting vice chancellor for infrastructure and sustainability, said energy costs increase over time as the buildings continue to degrade. He estimated that energy costs increase by about 2% to 5% as buildings continue to age.

The campus is also looking at borrowing money next year to address some of its deferred maintenance needs, O’Rourke said.

“We’re going to be pretty careful in the market right now in terms of issuing debt just because of the volatility that is being experienced for the return for that stream of revenue,” he said.

The board will meet again Friday to vote on the fiscal year 2022-2023 operating budget now that the legislature has formally approved an 11.4% increase in funding for higher education intuitions in Colorado.

In February, the board eliminated a capital construction fee that was tied to a bond payment. As a result, this will slash $200 from the overall tuition and fees bill that CU Boulder students will pay this fall. But continuing resident and non-resident students are the only ones who will not see their rates increase this fall but rather decrease because of the CU Boulder tuition guarantee, which mandates that incoming students pay the same — or less — for four years.

CU Boulder graduate students and incoming non-resident students will still see a 3% tuition and fees increase this fall, which will help cushion the university’s operating expense budget. This increase was approved by the board in April.

During Friday’s meeting, the board also will vote to elect the next board chair and vice chair, replacing chairman Jack Kroll and vice chair Sue Sharkey.