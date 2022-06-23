Cyclist hospitalized after crashing on Gunbarrel trail on Monday

A mountain biker was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Gunbarrel earlier this week.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said a 24-year-old was bicycling by the Gunbarrel Watertank on an open space trail near Heatherwood Drive on Monday afternoon when he apparently crashed.

When crews found the cyclist, he had significant damage to his helmet and was unconscious and struggling to breathe. He was transported to a hospital, and his current status is not known.