 Skip to content

Cyclist hospitalized after crashing on…

Thursday, June 23rd 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Cyclist hospitalized after crashing on Gunbarrel trail on Monday

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A mountain biker was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Gunbarrel earlier this week.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said a 24-year-old was bicycling by the Gunbarrel Watertank on an open space trail near Heatherwood Drive on Monday afternoon when he apparently crashed.

When crews found the cyclist, he had significant damage to his helmet and was unconscious and struggling to breathe. He was transported to a hospital, and his current status is not known.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Beautifully Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These beautifully renovated apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  2. When You Get That Craving For Mexican Food

    What should you do when you get that craving for Mexican food? Bring it to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food...
  3. Small Business Banking In Flagler

    High Plains Bank in Flagler provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...
  4. Landscaping By The Experts

    Transform your home with landscaping by the experts at Don King Landscaping. They have been providing quality landscaping to Colorado...
  5. Endless Style Possibilities At Barbara & Company

    Are you ready for your best summer look ever? Come to Barbara & Company for the chicest and choicest summer...