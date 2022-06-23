 Skip to content

Juvenile driver charged with vehicular homicide…

Thursday, June 23rd 2022

E-Edition

NewsColorado News

Juvenile driver charged with vehicular homicide in Foothills crash in Boulder

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The juvenile driver accused of causing a three-car wreck on Foothills Parkway in April that killed two people has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

The driver, who is not being named because she was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was also charged with vehicular assault, DUI, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and minor in possession of alcohol.

The crash on April 9 resulted in the deaths of Ori Tsioni, 33, and Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49.

“This crash was terrible and had tragic consequences,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in statement. “When I met with the families of the victims and the woman who was injured, we talked about the losses and the trauma that this crash has caused. The District Attorney’s Office is fully committed to securing the right result in this case.”

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the juvenile was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota southbound in the northbound lanes of Foothills Parkway when she hit a Subaru heading northbound head-on. The Subaru was then rear-ended by the Honda Accord.

Tsioni was the driver of the Subaru and was taken from the scene to a hospital but later died. Ramirez, the passenger in the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Accord, a 65-year-old woman from Longmont, sustained serious injuries.

Dougherty said prosecutors had to wait on filing charges due to the investigation and toxicology results, which can sometimes take months.

Prosecutors also said the investigation into how the juvenile obtained alcohol and where she was drinking is still under investigation and could result in further charges.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Beautifully Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These beautifully renovated apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  2. When You Get That Craving For Mexican Food

    What should you do when you get that craving for Mexican food? Bring it to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food...
  3. Small Business Banking In Flagler

    High Plains Bank in Flagler provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...
  4. Landscaping By The Experts

    Transform your home with landscaping by the experts at Don King Landscaping. They have been providing quality landscaping to Colorado...
  5. Endless Style Possibilities At Barbara & Company

    Are you ready for your best summer look ever? Come to Barbara & Company for the chicest and choicest summer...