Offensive line recruit commits to CU Buffs

Thursday, June 23rd 2022

College Sports

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED:

Colorado’s 2023 football recruiting class got a lot bigger Thursday.

Drew Perez, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound tackle from Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School, announced his verbal commitment on social media.

About a month ago, Perez got a scholarship offer from the Buffs and then visited the campus last week. He made his verbal pledge official on Thursday.

To this point, Perez has three other scholarship offers, from Fordham, San Diego State and Tulane. A few other Power 5 programs have shown interest in Perez.

Perez is CU’s 13th commit for 2023, including the second this week. On Wednesday, Taylor Starling, a cornerback from South Oak Cliff (Texas) High School, committed.

Currently, Perez is one of two tackles on CU’s commitment list, along with Naquil Betrand of Philadelphia.

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

