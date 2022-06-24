Boulder accepting Health Equity Fund proposals

Boulder is accepting Health Equity Fund grant proposals for community-based health equity programs that benefit community members experiencing health disparities.

The Health Equity Fund, funded by the sugar-sweetened beverage product distribution tax, aims to reduce disparities and to improve health equity for people experiencing systemic socio-economic and health barriers, according to a city news release.

Boulder intends to allocate roughly $3.8 million in funding in 2023, the release states.

Examples of programs supported by the fund include those that prevent diseases linked to consumption of sugary beverages; increase access to healthy food and clean water; expand health services and wellness programs; and promote physical fitness.

Applications for the grants are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 23 and must be submitted electronically using the Foundant grant management system.

For more information, including links to virtual information sessions and to download the request for proposals, visit bouldercolorado.gov/services/health-equity-fund

Contact Boulder’s Deputy Director of Housing and Human Services Elizabeth Crowe at crowee@bouldercolorado.gov with questions.