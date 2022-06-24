 Skip to content

Local News |
Boulder Housing and Human Services seeks…

Friday, June 24th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Boulder Housing and Human Services seeks applicants to advisory committees

By | newsroom@dailycamera.com | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Department of Housing and Human Services is in search of applicants to serve on four advisory committees that work to provide recommendations on funding causes such as affordable housing and food security.

The committees seeking applicants are the Affordable Housing Technical Review Group, the Community Development Advisory Committee, the Health Equity Advisory Committee, and the Human Services Fund Advisory Committee.

Advisory committee members are apolitical in nature; consequently, applicants will be screened for potential conflicts of interest with grant applicants or recipients. The city will aim to select applicants who “represent the economic, racial, and age diversity of Boulder,” city officials wrote in a press release.

The applications to the Technical Review Group and the Community Development Advisory Committee are due by 5 p.m. July 8. Questions for applicants to these advisory committees should be directed to MarinC@bouldercolorado.gov.

Applications for the other other two committees will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Questions for applications to those committees should be emailed to CroweE@bouldercolorado.gov.

Author

Talia Trashor Hart

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. A Day At Kimberly Court

    What’s a day at Kimberly Court like? Residents enjoy a wonderful residential community environment with many options.  Spend some time...
  2. Pre-Planning An Affordable Funeral

    Affordable funeral services can be personal and meaningful. The staff at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary can help when you are...
  3. Beautifully Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These beautifully renovated apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  4. When You Get That Craving For Mexican Food

    What should you do when you get that craving for Mexican food? Bring it to Si Señor! Real Mexican Food...
  5. Small Business Banking In Flagler

    High Plains Bank in Flagler provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...