Boulder promotes interim CFO to permanent role

Boulder’s Interim Chief Financial Officer Kara Skinner has been promoted to the ongoing role, filling a leadership position that’s been vacant since November.

Skinner, whose permanent position is effective immediately, has served in Boulder’s finance department since 2017 when she was hired as the city’s assistant finance director.

According to a city news release, Skinner spearheaded the work of the Council Financial Strategy Committee, advocated for transparency and accountability improvements to the city’s budget process, helped draft the finance department’s initial strategic place and co-led the renewal of Boulder’s capital infrastructure tax.

She led the budget process twice during staffing transitions within the finance department.

“Kara has a strong vision for the future of the city’s financial strategy and Finance Department, and she has demonstrated the ability to lead staff teams effectively and compassionately through significant change,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde stated in the release. “This role is critically important to our organization, and I’m excited to see Kara assume this new level of leadership on an ongoing basis.”

Skinner came to Boulder from Colorado Springs, where she worked in various financial roles since joining the city in 2006.

In her final five years in the Springs, she led a 48-member department and oversaw a $10.6 million budget in her role as chief financial officer.

Boulder, not unlike other organizations in the public and private sector, has been struggling with staffing constraints, particularly in some of its key leadership roles. With Skinner’s promotion, the majority of its open leadership positions have now been filled.