Boulder taking feedback on transportation safety

Boulder is looking for the community’s input on transportation safety as it works toward its Vision Zero Action Plan.

Feedback collected through a questionnaire and in a virtual public meeting will be used to identify specific actions the city can take over the next five years to improve transportation safety and reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on streets, according to a city news release.

Boulder hopes to understand more about where and how community members feel unsafe bicycling, driving, walking and using other modes of transportation, the release notes.

The city will use the input collected, along with historical crash data, to inform the decisions recommended in the plan, which will be released in a draft form in late 2022.

Register for the virtual public meeting, which will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, online at bit.ly/3OCzjhG

Learn more about Vision Zero and complete the questionnaire online at beheardboulder.org/vision-zero-action-plan