CU Buffs name Phil McGoeghan assistant head coach

Friday, June 24th 2022

BOULDER, CO, March 30, 2022: Receivers coach, Phil McGeoghan, during the University of Colorado Boulder football practice on March 30, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By Brian Howell
Phil McGeoghan hasn’t been on the Colorado football coaching staff very long, but he’s already earned a promotion.

On Friday, CU head coach Karl Dorrell announced that McGeoghan has been named as the Buffaloes’ assistant head coach. McGeoghan, 42, was hired Jan. 18 to coach the Buffs’ receivers.

“Phil has been a valuable addition and has made an immediate impact on our program,” Dorrell said in a press release. “He is an excellent position coach and has strong communication skills, and I believe he is a rising star in our profession who has a future as a head coach.”

McGeoghan has been in coaching for 15 years, most recently as the receivers coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers from 2018-20. His relationship with Dorrell goes back to 2001. McGeoghan was a receiver for the Denver Broncos from 2001-02, with Dorrell as his position coach.

“I am so grateful to coach Dorrell and the entire CU family for this opportunity,” McGeoghan said.  “Having the ability to be a direct extension of the core values, leadership and vision of this prestigious university is a true blessing. And the privilege of developing, cultivating and sustaining meaningful relationships with all the players on this roster is the most inspiring part of this journey.”

McGeoghan, who played collegiately at Boston and Maine, had several stops professionally before getting into coaching. In addition to the Broncos and CU, he has coached with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, along with stops at Maine, South Florida and East Carolina.

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

