CU Regents approves $2.1B budget for University of Colorado Boulder

The $2.1 billion University of Colorado Boulder budget approved unanimously Friday by the CU Regents includes a tuition and fee increase for some students and a pay increase for some staff.

The Boulder-specific budget is part of the larger $5.5 billion systemwide budget finalized Friday after a presentation from university finance staff.

And it was all thanks to Colorado lawmakers’ approval of an 11.4% increase in funding for higher education, including $26.6 million for CU.

The state funding will go toward a number of specific projects, including renovations to the Hellems Arts and Sciences Building, which was constructed more than a century ago.

Combining the state funding with tuition and fees adds about $48 million to CU Boulder’s budget.

Though this number is higher than originally expected, graduate students and incoming non-resident students will still see a 3% tuition and fees increase this fall. The increase, approved by the board in April, is meant to help cushion the university’s operating expense budget.

According to earlier Camera reporting, in February, the board eliminated a capital construction fee that was tied to a bond payment. As a result, this will slash $200 from the overall tuition and fees bill that CU Boulder students will pay this fall. But continuing resident and non-resident students are the only ones who will not see their rates increase this fall but rather decrease because of the CU Boulder tuition guarantee, which mandates that incoming students pay the same — or less — for four years.

In terms of financial assistance from the state, CU received $5.8 million, marking a 12.9% increase that varies by campus. The state is required by law to increase operating funding and financial aid by the same percentage.

When CU’s financial assistance percentage is higher than its operating funding percentage, acting Chief Financial Officer Chad Marturano views it as a success story.

“That means that we’re doing a better job relative to other institutions in the state,” he said.

CU Boulder will use the tuition increases, a projected enrollment increase and additional state funding to pay for salary raises for faculty and staff.

The 3% increase for classified staff will be across-the-board starting July 1.

Additionally, CU Boulder departments will have 3% more funding to provide non-classified staff and faculty merit-based increases beginning in January.

Non-classified faculty and staff will not receive across-the-board raises.

CU also is investing in deferred facilities maintenance expenses and other Boulder campus priorities such as $2 million for a strategic fund that includes student success programs and information technology security needs and $1 million for diversity and equity initiatives.

With next year’s forecasted enrollment 2.2% higher than its current enrollment, CU Boulder is returning to pre-pandemic levels, at least in some areas.

According to information presented in the Regents meeting on Friday, incoming Colorado resident undergraduate enrollment is expected to rebound to levels similar to those in fall 2019. Non-resident undergraduate enrollment is slightly lower than it was in fall 2019, however.

This is important given CU Boulder’s reliance on non-Colorado resident tuition. It accounts for nearly 55% of its budget in the upcoming fiscal year.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano emphasized the importance of retention and graduation rates, particularly as the university embarks on a new budget.

There was some discussion about this during Friday’s meeting, with Chairman Jack Kroll referencing the tradeoff between the revenue dependency on non-residents and the need to support Colorado students.

“I think we can get ourselves into a little bit of a political challenge if it’s perceived that we’re not expanding opportunities for Colorado students,” Kroll said.

At the conclusion of Friday’s meeting, the Board of Regents selected Lesley Smith to serve as the new chair, replacing Kroll.

Ken Montera, appointed to the board by Gov. Jared Polis in late 2021, will serve as vice chair, taking over for Sue Sharkey.