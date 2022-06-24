Fresh Thymes Eatery owner opens sister restaurant next door

The owner of Fresh Thymes Eatery has expanded her Boulder culinary footprint, opening a new concept right next to the original 30th Street eatery.

The new establishment, which opened last month and is called Bodega, is a healthier twist on the classic urban corner store concept.

“Something that’s really important to me is making healthy food accessible,” owner Christine Ruch, a hospitality-industry veteran who moved to Boulder about 15 years ago, told BizWest.

“We’re known for our healthy food,” Ruch said of Fresh Thymes, which opened in 2013. “We’re a 100% gluten-free and ingredient-conscious restaurant that works with local farms and other local producers.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for some eateries, Fresh Thyme stayed afloat and positioned itself for growth in part through a combination of government assistance programs and the popularity of the restaurant’s grab-and-go items, she said.

The increased demand for grab-and-go offerings served a serendipitous proof of concept for Bodega.

Ruch said her goal for the new establishment is to “reinvent the idea of a neighborhood bodega where you can stop in for groceries or a quick cup of coffee or essential items for the kitchen.”

Traditional bodegas aren’t exactly notorious for healthy options — cigarettes and beer are often top sellers.

“We decided to be really fun and quirky, so we have things like herbal CBD smoke blends you can roll and CBD sodas,” Ruch said. “We’re taking the things you know and love about a traditional bodega and making it a little bit healthier.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.