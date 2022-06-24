 Skip to content

Friday, June 24th 2022

New Boulder County film commissioner says he plans to bring changes

Boulder County’s new film commissioner said he has big plans for the region’s burgeoning film industry. Bruce Borowsky announced a new industry directory and policy goals at the film commission’s launch party on Wednesday at the Junkyard Social Club.

Crowds gather underneath a banner at the launch party for the Boulder County Film Commission’s new website at the Junkyard Social Club. (Katherine Stahla/BizWest / Courtesy photo)

While the film commission has focused on the film permitting process at various locations since its 1985 founding, Borowsky said he’s ready to take the commission in a new direction.

“This is the first time that a real filmmaker has had this position,” Borowsky said at the party.

Borowsky is taking on the role after the departure of Emiliano Lake-Herrera, the director of visitor experience and community partnerships with Visit Boulder. Lake-Herrera served as film commissioner from 2017 until March.

“Emiliano did a good job, and he’s left big shoes to fill,” Borowsky said.

Borowsky has already begun a platform for Boulder filmmakers to list themselves to productions in the area. The website allows videographers, sound engineers and others in the film industry to advertise their services and gain a higher profile compared to word-of-mouth networking.

Kathy Beeck, co-founder and director of the Boulder International Film Festival, said she was excited about the steps Borowsky has taken to promote film in the area.

“It was good before, but I feel like Bruce is gonna take it to a new level,” Beeck said.

Some of Borowsky’s goals for the film commission include bringing in more national productions, as well as organizing networking events and guest speakers. Borowsky also wants to get the needs of filmmakers taken care of when filming on public lands by permitting the set-up of tripods and other gear.

Pax, a local filmmaker and founder of Medium Labs LLC, appreciated the film commission’s commitment to bringing productions to Boulder, rather than leave talented filmmakers with no choice but to leave the area to find work.

“It’s a great life, and I love being in Boulder and not L.A. or New York or Atlanta or Chicago,” Pax said.

​​This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Katherine Stahla

