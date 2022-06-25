Letters to the editor: Vote for Pam Anderson; Sierra Club endorses Stolzmann; informed consent for parents; consider who voted on gun laws

Joel McCormack: Election: Anderson is a good Secretary of State choice

If you are registered Republican or unaffiliated, you can vote in the Republican primary, and vote for candidates who have repudiated Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud.

As the Jan. 6 hearings have made clear, the Trump campaign spun many theories about voter fraud, but provided no evidence to support these claims.

Worse, they kept repeating lies that were rebutted by patriotic Republican voting officials and the U.S. Attorney General. The fundamental problem is that Donald Trump cannot distinguish between “losing an election” and “being a loser.”

Please vote for candidates who believe in facts, the Constitution and the rule of law.

In particular, choose Pam Anderson for Secretary of State. Ms. Anderson is a Republican who has counted Jefferson County’s ballots fairly and impartially.

In contrast, one of her opponents has been indicted for allowing unauthorized access to voting machines, evidently so that the MyPillow Guy could flash some code up on a big screen and claim that it proved voter fraud — without explaining clearly how that would occur, or allowing competent computer programmers to examine the code.

Can you imagine the field day Fox News would have had if a Democratic election official acted in such a manner?

Joel McCormack

Boulder

Tom Volckhausen: Election: Sierra Club endorses Stolzmann

The Sierra Club endorses Ashley Stolzmann for the Boulder County Commission District 3 seat.

Sierra Club endorsements identify candidates who prioritize environmental issues and will take a pro-environment position if elected.

Stolzmann is an enthusiastic, energetic candidate with a strong commitment to protecting the environment and social equity. She has a long list of policy wins for the environment, including the construction of 200 affordable housing units at Kestrel Ridge, serving as Louisville mayor and leader of DRCOG, and implementing road diets and protected bike lanes.

Her experience and understanding of the issues that often stymie pollution-reducing action means that Stolzmann can be a forceful leader in moving past words to effective action on the Boulder County Commission.

During interviews with the Sierra Club, Stolzmann displayed a mastery of the role and capacity that the various jurisdictions have when dealing with environmental, climate, housing and transportation issues.

She emphasized the urgency of increasing ridership on RTD facilities by four times by 2030, and of building robust bicycle facilities to enable people to use bikes safely to meet our climate goals.

The Indian Peaks Group of the Sierra Club believes Ashley Stolzmann has the skills and commitment to effectively implement Sierra Club policy objectives.

Tom Volckhausen

Boulder

Carolyn Bninski: COVID vaccines: Parents need to know about informed consent

Boulder County is planning to hold focus groups to encourage parents to overcome their COVID-19 “vaccine hesitancy” for their small children. At the May 9 meeting of the Boulder County Board of Health, the department staff person said the purpose of the groups was to “move them (parents) along the continuum” toward vaccinating their small children (6 months to 4 years).

Since these injections are approved only under Emergency Use Authorization, informed consent is required. According to federal law and the FDA, parents must be given all the information “of the significant known and potential benefits and risks of such use, and of the extent to which such benefits and risks are unknown.”

Coercion of any kind violates federal law regarding Emergency Use products, which states that individuals must be informed “of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product”.

Informed consent is also required under international law. The Nuremberg Code enunciates the principle of voluntary informed consent and prohibits “fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion”.

Why is the Board of Health trying to convince hesitant parents to give their small children an experimental vaccine with unknown long-term side effects?

If the intent of these focus groups is to give a one-sided presentation to parents without mentioning the lack of efficacy and the adverse events found in the trials for small children or to pressure or coerce the parents, the county will be in violation of federal and international law.

The Boulder County Board of Health and County Commissioners are obligated to protect the children of this county and to follow federal and international law. In my opinion, they should cancel these groups and allow parents to make their own medical decisions. Let them know what you think.

Carolyn Bninski

Boulder

Edward R. Arnold: Gun violence: Consider how legislators voted when you vote

Colorado Ceasefire has been working toward freedom from gun violence for the past 20 years.

Ceasefire grew initially from the personal experience of legislator Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel was shot and killed at Columbine High School.

Ceasefire’s summary of firearms-related votes for 2021-2022 should be considered by every voter as they cast their votes this November. The summary of 2021-2022 votes on firearms in the Colorado Legislature reflects alarming attitudes, including right-wing extremism, hypocrisy of the “pro-life” attitude espoused by a majority of Republicans and Republican determination to protect the profits of the gun industry at the cost of human life.

In 2021-2022, every Senate or House Republican (without exception) voted against all seven bills intended to reduce the frequency of gun violence. In contrast, every Senate or House Democrat voted for those seven bills (with the exception of Donald Valdez, who voted against four of the seven).

On the heels of the many mass shootings in the 21st century, such as Uvalde, Buffalo, Boulder, El Paso, Virginia Beach and Parkland, enough is enough.

Republicans have made it clear that they have no intention of protecting us from gun violence.

Edward R. Arnold

Boulder