 Skip to content

Local News |
‘We are not going back’: Boulder…

Saturday, June 25th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
‘We are not going back’: Boulder residents protest Roe v. Wade decision

Jan Chu, left, and Jennifer Kamper were among the marchers on Saturday. Dozens of people joined in a protest condemning the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade by walking around Thunderbird Pond in Boulder on June 25, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Jan Chu, left, and Jennifer Kamper were among the marchers on Saturday. Dozens of people joined in a protest condemning the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade by walking around Thunderbird Pond in Boulder on June 25, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

It’s been nearly five decades since Mitch Stahl first advocated for abortion rights.

On Saturday morning, she marched again. In Stahl’s view, collective action is one of the main ways to impact causes she cares about and to stay aware and informed.

“We can’t do a lot, but we can try to keep conscious,” she said.

BOULDER, CO-June 25:Pete Dawson, left, and ...
Pete Dawson, left, and Tina Mueh speak to protesters before the march. Dozens of people joined in a protest condemning the U.S, Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade by walking around Thunderbird Pond in Boulder on June 25, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Stahl and about 40 others — nearly all of whom were residents of Boulder’s Frasier Meadows retirement community — took a lap around Thunderbird Lake at Admiral Arleigh A. Burke Park in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Saturday morning march was organized by Boulder resident Peter Dawson, who is a precinct leader with the Boulder County Democratic Party.

He and others regularly organize protests at the park across from Frasier Meadows for causes ranging from gun control to health care access.

“When I see something that ought to be fixed, I try to fix it,” he said.

Dawson’s mood of the moment? Indignation.

He said he felt this way for a number of reasons, but perhaps mostly because of his perspective as a public health professional. The Supreme Court’s decision will exacerbate social injustices across the country, Dawson argued.

Plenty of those marching Saturday carried signs with messages including, “Abort the Supreme Court” and, “We are not going back.”

Hazel Cope was among those in attendance, toting a sign that read, “Abort the GOP and the Supreme Court.”

Cope acknowledged that abortion can be a sensitive and often deeply personal subject.

“It’s a very fraught question, and you think hard about it,” she said. “But you should have the right to make the decision.”

Before the crowd took off on their march around the pond, Tina Mueh, a former board member of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and a former chair of its Action Fund, shared a few remarks.

The Supreme Court ruling will have disparate impacts, she noted.

“Communities of color and people living in poverty — for whom, by the way, access has never been very equitable, even under Roe — but those of course will be the communities that are hardest hit,” Mueh said.

She also recognized the work of Frasier Meadows Dems and said they’re known for being “a big deal.”

“May everyone in Boulder have the same engagement and passion when it’s our time to come and join you here at Frasier Meadows,” Mueh said.

Author

Deborah Swearingen

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  2. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...
  3. We Speak Ag Loans, Too

    Make High Plains Bank your partner for home loans in Wiggins! The team goes beyond just basic banking—they empower you...
  4. Incredible Deals On Liquor, Beer, Wine

    Straight up, Twin Peaks Liquor has incredible deals on liquor, beer and wine! You have to see the selections for...
  5. The Finest Personalized Headstones

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches in...