2022 Community Trust Grant opens applications to local nonprofit organizations this summer

The Community Trust is a grantmaking fund created by the Community Foundation Boulder County to help local nonprofit organizations continue to provide Boulder residents with the resources, activities and services they need.

“We provide funding and create connections between community-minded nonprofits and the resources they need. Together, we’re a community catalyst that inspires ideas and ignites action,” the Community Foundation Boulder County website stated.

The 2022 Community Trust Grant cycle will be split into two different review periods. The first cycle will be centered around nonprofit organizations focusing on education, the environment, animal care and welfare, and arts and culture. The second cycle will be focused on civic engagement and health and human services, according to the Community Foundation Boulder County news release.

Cycle one’s application period opens at 9 a.m. June 29. Applicants will have until Aug. 3 to submit their final applications. Grantees will find out if they were accepted for the grant by late September.

Cycle two’s application process will open Aug. 18. The nonprofit organizations that were accepted for these grants will be notified in late November, the Community Foundation‘s release said.

For additional information about grant deadlines visit https://bit.ly/3xSKfB7.