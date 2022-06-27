28th Street closed at Iris in north Boulder due to semi on fire

Boulder police have shut down southbound 28th Street at Iris Avenue due to a semi truck on fire.

Police tweeted at 4 p.m. Monday asking drivers to avoid the area.

Please avoid 28th just south of Iris if possible. @boulder_fire is handling a semi truck on fire and Southbound 28th is shut down at Iris #Boulder pic.twitter.com/429mvZPL7C — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 27, 2022

There was no initial word on the cause of the fire or any injuries associated with the incident.

This is a developing story.