Boulder hosting first of three climate…

Monday, June 27th 2022

Boulder hosting first of three climate conversations on Wednesday

Boulder on Wednesday will host the first of three virtual information sessions related to its climate action work.

The climate conversation series is meant to broaden the community’s understanding of the risks climate change poses to Boulder and to connect the community with information and resources, according to a city news release.

The series will tackle three areas: renewable and resilient energy systems, the circular economy and natural climate solutions.

“Planning for a climate resilient future requires tackling challenges and creating solutions in an integrated, inclusive and forward-looking manner,” Interim Director of Climate Initiatives Jonathan Koehn stated in the news release. “As the dire warnings from climate science grow more severe, … Boulder is committed to a new chapter of climate planning. These sessions will focus on how the city is working to redesign systems at the root of climate change.”

The first conversation, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, is centered on renewable energy systems and the work Boulder is doing to electrify its buildings and vehicles.

Registration is required. Do so online at bit.ly/3xtiMqD.

Deborah Swearingen

