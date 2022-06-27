 Skip to content

CU Buffs add three-star WR to commitment list

Monday, June 27th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs add three-star WR to commitment list

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A three-star receiver with two dozen scholarship offers has decided he wants to play in Boulder.

On Monday, Wesley Greaves, from College Station, Tex., announced his verbal commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes for the class of 2023.

“Locked In!!” Greaves wrote on social media.

Greaves took an unofficial visit to CU last weekend. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from A&M Consolidated High School, received a scholarship offer from CU earlier this month.

As a junior last season, Greaves caught 35 passes for 675 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com. His offer list includes Air Force, Colorado State, SMU and Utah.

CU now has 14 players committed for the 2023 class. Greaves is the third receiver on the list, along with Isaiah Hardge from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School and Edward Schultz from Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  2. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  3. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...
  5. We Speak Ag Loans, Too

    Make High Plains Bank your partner for home loans in Wiggins! The team goes beyond just basic banking—they empower you...