CU Buffs add three-star WR to commitment list

A three-star receiver with two dozen scholarship offers has decided he wants to play in Boulder.

On Monday, Wesley Greaves, from College Station, Tex., announced his verbal commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes for the class of 2023.

“Locked In!!” Greaves wrote on social media.

Greaves took an unofficial visit to CU last weekend. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from A&M Consolidated High School, received a scholarship offer from CU earlier this month.

As a junior last season, Greaves caught 35 passes for 675 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com. His offer list includes Air Force, Colorado State, SMU and Utah.

CU now has 14 players committed for the 2023 class. Greaves is the third receiver on the list, along with Isaiah Hardge from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School and Edward Schultz from Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School.