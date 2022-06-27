 Skip to content

CU Buffs pleased with season ticket renewal rate

Monday, June 27th 2022

The University of Colorado Boulder student section cheers before a game against University of Northern Colorado on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
More than two months before the opener, Colorado is pleased with its renewal rate for football season tickets.

As of last week, CU has had 81% of last year’s season ticket holders renew their tickets for the 2022 season.

“We ended last year about 85% … so to be at 81% at this point in the year we feel OK that we’ll at least get to that 85% come Sept. 1,” said Alexis Williams, CU’s senior associate athletic director/external operations.

In 2021, CU sold 19,599 season tickets to the public. That was slightly down from the 20,414 in 2019 (there were no fans at games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

CU is hoping that season ticket sales will jump as the season gets closer. The Buffs host TCU in the opener on Sept. 2 at Folsom Field.

“Things slow down now and then we obviously will get some momentum again in August as people start thinking college football again and get excited about the upcoming,” Williams said.

Athletic director Rick George said he’s happy with the progress of renewals at this point.

“I’d like to sell more than we’re selling, but I think we’re doing kind of what we should be doing right now,” he said. “We’re ramping it up and my hope is that we can meet last year’s attendance goals.”

In addition to public season tickets last year, CU sold 13,990 student passes. That’s the highest total of tickets sold to students since the national championship season of 1990 when 14,000 student passes were issued.

Recently, CU put three-game mini-plans on sale. Fans can pick any three home games to package for the mini-plans.

Single game tickets for home and away games will go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.

Aside from TCU, CU will host UCLA (Sept. 24), California (Oct. 15), Arizona State (Oct. 29), Oregon (Nov. 5) and Utah (Nov. 26) at Folsom Field.

Road games include Air Force (Sept. 10), Minnesota (Sept. 17), Arizona (Oct. 1), Oregon State (Oct. 22), Southern California (Nov. 11) and Washington (Nov. 19).

Notes

The 2022 fiscal year ends Thursday and George said CU athletics will balance its budget. “We’re certain of that,” he said. “We’re working on what next year looks like at this point.” … Hosting the Dead and Company for two concerts earlier this month certainly helped, as it was the first time since 2019 that CU has had concerts at Folsom Field. “It’s good to have the concerts back,” George said. “It’s helpful to our budget for sure.”

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

