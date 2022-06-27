Letters to the editor: Marshall Fire memorial

Eileen Fournier: Marshall Fire: Create memorial for lives lost, disrupted

The family of Robert Sharpe would like to recommend a memorial for the Marshall Fire as a remembrance of the thousands of lives that have been disrupted and traumatized, the thousand-plus homes that were lost or damaged, and the two people who died in the fire.

One of those who died, my brother Robert “Roberto” Sharpe, was a passionate supporter of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. We believe he would want us to participate in a community-wide effort to build a memorial. Ideally, the memorial could be raised somewhere near the origin of the fire along Marshall Drive.

Boulder Open Space owns over 700 acres of open space on the south side of Marshall Drive, and there is a trail in the area where the memorial could be placed. The family would be happy to make a substantial contribution, and I, personally, would be willing to be involved in making this memorial a reality.

Eileen Fournier

personal representative of the Robert Sharpe Estate

Wendell, N.C.