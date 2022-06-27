 Skip to content

Monday, June 27th 2022

Stuck climber rescued from Fern Canyon near Boulder

Rangers rescued a man who became stuck after attempting to climb up the Fern Canyon Slabs on Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s office, the 21-year-old Arvada man was hiking with friends when they decided to attempt to scramble up part of The Slabs near the top of Fern Canyon, just west of Boulder.

The man got approximately 50 feet up on the rock when he realized he did not have a good route down. He attempted to traverse to a different part of the rock but became even more stuck. His friends then called 911 for assistance.

At 11:19 am, Boulder County Communications got the call about the stuck climber. Rangers from Boulder Open Space Mountain and Parks and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group hiked in and were able to reach the man.

Rescuers climbed the rock and built an anchor above the man before securing him and lowering him to the ground on a rope system. The stuck climber was uninjured and was able to hike out to the trailhead.

Anna Ridilla

